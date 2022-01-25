Budget 2022: Why health insurance should apply to telehealth

The COVID-19 pandemic transformed the way one would usually seek consultations from doctors, especially in India. We have seen a rise in the demand for telemedicine. Hospitals have adapted to newer technological innovations like AI, cloud computing, online consultations that have been a saviour to people suffering from chronic conditions. The risks of visiting a hospital during the peak pandemic situation were overcome in the form of telemedicine.

As per the recent report by Praxis Global Alliance, the teleconsultation market in India was around $163 million in March 2021 and is expected to be over $800 million by FY2024. This showcases India as a potential growth market for local and international players. It is safe to conclude that telemedicine, remote monitoring and investment in digital health have changed the game of India’s healthcare industry.

With the Union Budget announcement on February 1, if healthcare had to trickle from top to bottom then the pyramid of care needs to be reversed. It is pivotal that the Government focuses more Budget allocation on the overall healthcare infrastructure. The previous Budget accounted for about 1.8 percent of the GDP and there is wide anticipation that this year the allocation is going to be increased to at least 2.5 percent of the GDP.

India is one of the few countries in the world with a demographic dividend and young audience to cater to, who will need to be incentivised to focus more on their wellness. While aiming for an allocation towards wellness is ideal for better prospects, with immediate consideration there should be a dedicated focus on telemedicine awareness-building programmes by the government and accurate budgets to secure the patient data privacy to penetrate deeper into the country.

Data is one of the best helpers of any doctor and hence while investing in technologies and partnerships, the government should also look at players who have unique ways to secure patient privacy and data with something like blockchain technology. These will be key components to strengthen the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Telemedicine is a long-term solution and needs continued attention during this Union Budget. The more budget allocated, the more it will help with this thought process and provide access to healthcare in rural and remote areas that have a short supply of doctors and healthcare infrastructure.

Out-of-pocket expenses don't cover telemedicine, diagnostics

At the moment, the current taxation policies for out-of-pocket expenses don’t cover telemedicine, diagnostics costs and other at-home requirements. This is something that should be looked upon in this Union Budget.

Invest in PPP models to bridge doctor-patient gaps

At the macro level, there has been a massive shift in the acknowledgement of private telemedicine platforms that have helped tackle the stressful times of COVID 19 through the option of being available for services, hence reducing the burden on the hospitals and the risk of infections. The Government of India to work towards preparing for a post-pandemic India should invest more in PPP models with private players who keep doctors at the forefront in their networks and are not only working towards bridging the doctor-patient gaps in India but also have options to international experts making the concept of geographical barriers a history for Indian seeking medical aid.

Relook at GST regulations for telemedicine platforms

With this Budget, the government can also relook at the GST regulations for the telemedicine platforms, as this can help reduce the consultation costs by private players. Health insurance should also apply to telehealth so that people avail these facilities and relook at a new way to seek consultation. Another important point to be looked upon is ramping up the IT Healthcare infrastructure, on which the telemedicine sector is heavily dependent to help overcome roadblocks like connectivity issues, data theft and internet access.

The pandemic has disrupted the priority areas for a lot of economies, but the key asks for this year’s budget needs visionary thinking to put healthcare on a pedestal to reap benefits in times to come.

(The writer is Director, HealthLink Technologies (Distributor of Global Telehealth Exchange), Past President of Telemedicine Society of India)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:27 PM IST