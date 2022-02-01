Budget 2022: Steps taken to advance agriculture with incentives, technological fillip

The government has given a fillip to the agriculture sector in Budget 2022. There was a slew of announcements for farmers.

Sitharaman said, the government will promote use of ‘Kisan Drones’ for crop assessment, digitization of land records, spraying of insecticides, and nutrients.

With focus on natural farming gaining prominence, the finance minister said chemical-free natural farming to be promoted throughout the country. It will be flagged in the first stage on farmers' lands in 5-km-wide corridors along the river Ganga in the first stage.

Agricultural universities will be encouraged to revise syllabi of to meet the needs of natural, zero-budget and organic farming, modern-day agriculture, value addition and management.

Another scheme announced publlic-private partnership model for delivery of digital and hi-tech services to farmer. This would be done with involvement of public sector research and extension institutions and stakeholders of agri value chains. Startups will support FPOs, provide tech to farmers, she said.

A fund with blended capital, raised under the co-investment model, will be facilitated through NABARD. This is to finance startups for agriculture & rural enterprise, relevant for farm produce value chain. The activities for these startups will include, inter alia, support for FPOs, machinery for farmers on rental basis at farm level, and technology including IT-based support.

Another scheme in the PPP mode is the delivery of digital and hi-tech services to farmers with involvement of public sector research and extension institutions along with private agri-tech players and stakeholders of agri-value chain, a scheme in PPP mode will be launched.

A scheme to reduce the dependence on imported oil seeds was the rationalized and comprehensive scheme to increase domestic production of oil seeds.

The procurement of wheat in Rabi 2021-22 and the estimated procurement of paddy in Kharif 2021-22 will cover 1208 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and paddy from 163 lakh farmers, and Rs 2.37 lakh crore direct payment of MSP value to their accounts. Year 2023 has been announced as the International Year of Millets. The government will support post-harvest value addition, enhancing domestic consumption, and for branding millet products nationally and internationally.

Balanced Budget, says Balram Singh Yadav, MD, Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

"It is a balanced Budget that is focused on infrastructure boost, supporting agriculture sector with incentives and technological fillip. River interlinking projects, Ken-Betwa link will definitely improve farming and livelihood facilities to farmers and local population. The decision to revise syllabi of agricultural universities, and use of Kisan drones for crop assessment, digitization of land records, spraying of insect pesticides is a step in the right direction to modernize the agriculture sector. Introduction of post offices into the core banking sector will provide an impetus to financial inclusion in the rural parts of the country. Yes, there were expectations which have not found space in the Budget, but as the FM stated, it’s a Budget that looks at overcoming the pangs of pandemic and focus on the next 25 years of growth."

