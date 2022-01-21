Budget 2022: Healthcare sector expects substantial increase in budgetary allocation, tax sops

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to give a big push to investments in health infrastructure and provide some financial support to healthcare sector in the Union Budget 2022-23 scheduled to be presented on February 1.

As per the government data, Public expenditure on healthcare in India stands at around 1.2 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), while the United States spends over 16 per cent of its GDP in public healthcare.

While presenting the 2021-22 union budget, Sitharaman stated that while the investment on health infrastructure in this Budget has increased substantially, "progressively, as institutions absorb more, we shall commit more".

According to 'COVID-19 Induced Healthcare Transformation in India' report published jointly by FICCI and KPMG in October 2021, public health sector allocation is expected to rise to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2024-25.

Friday, January 21, 2022