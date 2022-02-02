Budget 2022 has everything needed for energy transition: R K Singh

Union Power Minister R K Singh stated that the Budget 2022-23 has everything that is required for energy transition, including a provision for additional Rs 19,500 crore to boost domestic solar equipment manufacturing by up to 45 gigawatts (GW).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provided additional Rs 19,500 crore for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for solar cells and modules manufacturing domestically.

This will raise the existing PLI scheme for solar equipment from Rs 4,500 crore to Rs 24,000 crore.

Singh added that the government has to move towards lower energy sources which cause either lower emissions or none at all.

“We need to do two things. First, we need to produce solar equipment here (in India) which is imported. The government has provided additional Rs 19,500 crore for PLI for solar manufacturing,” Singh said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 09:01 PM IST