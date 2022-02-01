Budget 2022: Growth-oriented with focus on infra, digital development, says realty sector

The government allocated Rs 48 k crore for universal housing in Budget 2022. The Budget has laid the foundation of stronger urban development with sheer measures to revamp the housing challenge in the urban areas, said realty sector.

Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties Ltd.

The Finance Minister’s budget proposal 2022-23 has been optimistic to enhance the nation’s growth and revive the overall economy. The ambitious commitment to allocate Rs 48,000 crore towards ‘Housing for All’ has reinforced the Government’s determination to boost affordable housing in the country. Moreover, the Budget has laid the foundation of stronger urban development with sheer measures to revamp the housing challenge in the urban areas. Additionally, this will push for larger vertical development modules that utilize green energy generated by solar panels to reduce the overall carbon footprint. Electric mobility is the future, and the urban development program will encourage developers to move towards more functional amenities, keeping in mind the electric mobility needs of the new-age home buyers.

Arvind Subramanian, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers

With its focus on affordable housing, infrastructure projects, inclusive development and productivity enhancement, Union Budget 2022 is both balanced and growth-oriented. The allocation of Rs 48,000 crore under PMAY urban and rural schemes and of Rs 60,000 crore to cover 3.8 crore households for tap water will boost affordable housing in India. However, an extension on tax exemptions to first-time buyers of affordable homes would have helped further incentivise purchase decisions and accelerate growth in the segment. Connectivity is a key growth driver of real estate, and the industry is expected to benefit from the renewed focus on road construction.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India

The Finance Ministry has presented a growth-oriented budget with focus on infrastructure and development. Creation of unified logistics platform and developments of 100 new cargo terminals in the next three years are significant steps in improving the supply chain eco system in the country. Many measures have been around digital adoption and ease of doing business initiatives which will improve business efficiency and go a long way in driving economic growth. The Government has reiterated its commitment towards Housing for All by allocating Rs 48000 crore towards this scheme, around the same as last year. Interventions to improve credit to the pandemic afflicted MSME sector including hospitality industry is also a step in the right direction. Infrastructure status given to Data Centers will provide a huge boost to the fast evolving digital environment of the country. The FM has said that the SEZ Act will be replaced with a new law and we will be waiting for further details given the significant impact of this on the commercial real estate sector.

Sripad Nandiraj, Founder, Hocomoco

The Union Budget 2022-2023 presented by FM Sitharaman for the affordable housing sector will undoubtedly encourage the sector's next stage of growth. The challenge, however, according to the Economic Survey, is to significantly increase infrastructure spending. India spent $1.1 trillion on infrastructure during fiscal years 2008 and 2017. It will now need to spend $1.4 trillion to reach a GDP of $5 trillion by 2024-25, according to its recent report. Additionally, the Gati Shakti plan, which aims to bring 16 ministries together to work on infrastructure and connectivity projects, is also a beneficial move that will aid the affordable housing plan. From Hocomoco's standpoint as a construction aggregator company, the budget is extremely encouraging.

Shubham Jain, Chief Business Officer, Real Estate and Infrastructure, CredAvenue.

One of the key goals outlined by the government through this budget is to rely on the virtuous cycle starting from private investment, with public capital investment acting as an enabler for private investment. This is expected to act as a force multiplier where Capex growth for the next phase would be funded by both public and private capital. Probably the most important theme of the budget has been the big public investment for modern infrastructure. The PM Gati Shakti program would largely drive this. Under this program, key segments such as Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways, and Logistics Infrastructure are expected to get focussed attention to drive forward the infrastructure agenda. With the Government planning to use innovative financing models to fund these projects, we expect an adequate supply of required long-term capital into the infrastructure story.”

Varun Gupta, Director, Ashiana Housing

Union Budget 2022-23 is pragmatic and progressive – especially with its increased focus on tier 2 and tier 3 cities for urban development. The economy is back on track and has put behind the impact of Covid-19 pandemic . The increased allocation to infrastructure and capital expenditure in this budget will catalyse urban development and economic growth. Also a high-level panel to be set up for urban planning is a great idea towards better quality development of our cities. The Budget has emphasized the need to nurture mega-cities while also focusing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The support given to infrastructure will also create job opportunities for Tier-II and Tier III cities, leading to growth in population and higher demand for residential as well as commercial projects.



Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:00 PM IST