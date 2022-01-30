Budget 2022: From tax relief to ease of doing business, here's what corporates want from finance minister

Corporates have a long wishlist for Budget 2022 and hope Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would have factored it in. From relief in taxes, internet connectivity, incentivising digital transactions to skill training -- the list goes on. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut India's economic growth forecast to 9 percent for the current fiscal year ending March 31, joining a host of agencies which have downgraded their projections on concerns over the impact of a spread of new variant of coronavirus on business activity and mobility.

In its latest update of World Economic Outlook, the Washington-based international financial institution, which had in October last year projected a 9.5 per cent GDP growth for India, put the forecast for the next fiscal FY23 (April 2022 to March 2023) at 7.1 percent. The Indian economy had contracted by 7.3 per cent in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Here's what corporates want from Union Budget 2022:

Ajoy Thomas, VP & Business Head, TeamLease Services

The e-commerce sector is looking for an impetus towards digitisation and incentivising digital transactions in the upcoming Union Budget. I also hope that the government cuts the corporate tax rate across the board to spur growth. To amplify the Make in India initiative, now is the time for the government to encourage product companies by introducing incentives which help them become globally competitive and take product innovation to the next level.

The Union Budget should cover certain benefits for startups, such as reduced taxes for companies with a turnover less than Rs 10 crores, and complete exemption from taxes for a duration of 3 years and on profits earned during the first 5 years. We are expecting better tax benefits for start-ups and SMEs that can further aid the growth.

Anshul Agrawal, Managing Partner, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (Zed Black)

The raw material prices have increased significantly during the last year especially the Paper board costs used in packaging have gone up tremendously since a year. As an agarbatti manufacturer which sells over 15 lakh packs every day, we rely highly on packaging for the launch of new products. It will be great if government can regulate that, as it will help the industry in a big way. This is to promote Make in India and support with costs competitiveness for domestic manufacturers.

Anil Gupta, Managing Director, KAPL

"The budget of FY22 should prioritise investment in infrastructure and provide incentives for investment in solar energy to promote sustainable use of resources.Encourage innovation and promote make in India considering standardised operating procedures for investments in R&D and New Product Development.Aim for ease of compliance and formalisation over GST and Taxation.Prioritise extended credit facilities to MSMEs to provide stimulus to the chemical industry.Provide subsidies for capacity expansion and promote employment. We expect the budget of FY22 to aid easy access to better infrastructure that will allow us to increase the number of exports and import substitution to further develop the chemical industry.

Bhavesh Somaya, Co-Chair, Toy Sector Committee, FICCI

In the upcoming Union Budget, we request the Finance Minister to provide for a rational and industry-forward blueprint to not only make India a hub for safe and quality toys but also to ensure that every child experiences the value of play and fun learning. A reduction in import duties on raw materials sourced from global supply chains that go into making toys and games and a uniformed GST rate policy for toys will support the domestic sector that is still at a very nascent stage. With the right fiscal framework and policy roadmap, India will emerge as a valuable sourcing hub, which will promote accessibility, availability and affordability of toys.

Devansh Jain, Executive Director, Inox Wind

Union Budget 2022-23 comes at a time when the economy is stretched and COVID concerns are still reigning supreme across the country. One good aspect is that the economy is expected to grow by at least 9 per cent even after the revised estimates. There is already a lot of emphasis from the government on green technologies and the government is pushing green energy in the country. However, while necessary steps are being taken, the green energy sector needs to be given the necessary impetus and incentives to push this eco-friendly technology across the country. This should be done in the Union Budget 2022 through fresh tax breaks and initiatives for those companies involved in producing green energy.

The government must extend concessional tax rate of 15 per cent to companies which invest in green technologies and allow full deduction towards investment or purchase of green technology assets. A credit guarantee scheme should be created, specifically for risk mitigation.

Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, Founder, HCL

The digital divide continues to pose challenges in remote teaching and learning. Almost 60 percent of school children in India do not have access to online learning, 50 percentreported internet and signal issues, whereas, about 30 percent are struggling with the cost of mobile data. Looking at this situation, the government should now focus on two things: providing "Tablets" to all school children and broadband facilities everywhere. With the right technology aids, we can together focus on improving access and quality of online education in the country.

Dr. Amitabh Saran, CEO, Altigreen Propulsion Labs

We expect Budget 2022 to focus on sustaining the growth momentum and on encouraging EV manufacturers to boost Atma Nirbhar Bharat. We expect announcements that will address the existing challenges such as reduced criteria in PLI to support young companies; support to sale / renting of charging infrastructure; support to battery cell R&D and manufacturing; push to nationalized banks for financing of EVs, and a small budget for standing guarantor for young OEM vehicle financing. We also expect rationalization of taxation policies e.g., the government should encourage EV buyers by extending FAME- II (until battery manufacturing is indigenized at commercial scale) and giving them additional reliefs or benefits on a purchase like those given to 2 wheelers. Extension of FAME-II benefits for retrofits and their inclusion in scrappage policy would be welcome.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar Ltd

In order to achieve target of 500 GW renewable energy by 2030 announced at COP26 and enable the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, we are hopeful the Government will continue the targeted initiatives and policies to further strengthen the domestic solar manufacturing eco-system. This will accelerate economic recovery, create jobs, attract investments, increase exports, reduce dependence on imports and enable India’s Energy Security. To enhance global competitiveness of domestic solar manufacturers, the imposition of Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on solar cells & modules effective 1st April 2022, increasing the production-linked incentives (PLI) funding outlay for solar modules, enhancing the export incentive- Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP) rates and ensuring it includes AA (Advance Authorisation) along with SEZ are critical policy interventions. We also urge the finance ministry to consider 5 percent Interest Subvention on term loans and working capital and upfront Central Financial Assistance of 30 percent on capex.

Krishna K. Jasti, Co- Founder & CEO, EVRE-EV charging Infratech

There has to be more support to enable creation of charging infrastructure by private companies, which will in turn enable large scale adoption of EVs. As EV charging infrastructure is a capital heavy business, with very little revenues as of now, it is very important to keep the capital costs as low as possible. One major way the Government could help achieve this is by subsidizing the cost of new electrical connections and fixed load charges for EV charging point operators (CPO) as most of the locations at which these charging stations are installed are not owned by the CPO and the responsibility of taking up the electrical load is always debated. If the Government can provide for the electrical load infrastructure costs in the budget, the number of charging stations we will have in our country will grow multifold.

K Ganesh Kamath, Chief Financial Officer, Galaxy Surfactants.

TDS on purchase of Goods (Sec 206C (1H) & 194Q of Income Tax, 1961) has been introduced in phases i.e., on October 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021. We understand the stance of the government in gathering independent third-party information on purchases and sales of assesses for multiple reasons, however, alternatively, the government could think of options such as mandating to furnish details of purchases and sales under an AIR by specific assesses to achieve the desired results. PLI benefits have been announced for certain sectors and additional investments by new companies have also been provided with a lower taxation regime. On the other hand, existing benefits for exports like MEIS have been substantially reduced under RoDTEP and the interest subvention scheme has been discontinued. The Government should also look at incentivizing additional investments and additional exports by existing companies.

Rahul Jha, Chief Executive Officer at LEI Register India

Although LEI registration has picked up pace over the past few years, it is imperative that certain measures are taken for improved adoption at a large scale. One long-standing demand from the government has been to start e-registration for proprietorship and partnership firms. It would go a long way in helping business firms with better credit penetration. A few recommendations include allowing and making an easy process to register businesses as a digital nomad, easing KYC norms for corporates and business firms, and linking the Legal Entity Identifier with other registration IDs, which would be helpful for regulators and banks to understand companies better. The industry is also concerned about KYC norms.

Mahesh Palashikar – President, GE South Asia

India’s commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 is ambitious and prudent. However, to achieve this, we must make some important policy interventions today. Conversations on diversifying the renewables portfolio are gaining pace. Along with solar, we need policy paradigms to promote wind power, hydro power, nuclear power, green grid corridors, etc., to ultimately transition to round-the-clock hybrid power. Funding remains another critical need where government intervention would enable fast and smoother actualization of renewable energy projects in the country. I am hopeful that the upcoming Budget will directly address these specific challenges and ease the way for climate change financing to help the country transition to a net-zero emissions economy.

Samrath Kochar, Founder & CEO, Trontek-makers of E-Rickshaw batteries

Budget 2022 has an important role to play in sustaining the electric mobility momentum that the industry has built in last few years. With a few revisions in the policies, the electric dream of India can be close to reality. The government can look at reducing GST on imports, make PLI scheme more viable for the small and mid-size companies, and make India more Atmanirbhar when it comes to access to raw materials

Sumit Kumar, VP and Business Head- NETAP, TeamLease

Implementation of NEP (National Education Policy-2020), especially amending the Apprentices ACT and making way for degree apprenticeship should be one of the key agendas in the upcoming budget. Extending the incentives under NAPS 2.0 in the form of tax SOPS or higher subsidy to SMEs and tax benefits for organizations on apprentice absorption in employment post-completion of training are other crucial aspects that the Budget should look at to scale apprenticeship adoption. Reintroducing Pradhan Mantri Rozrar Protsahan Yojana and linking it with apprentice absorption is also the need of the hour. Making online guidelines flexible for higher education, formalizing the skills universities under separate regulations or making room for them in the current UGC ACT to give autonomy as they offer work integrated programs and the programs are aligned to the industry needs are some of the critical aspects that the budget should evaluate.

Sushma Vasudevan, MD and Partner, Boston Consulting Group

Budget 2022 is expected to continue its push on agri credit and infrastructure development. Additionally, focus would be on furthering the ag-tech revolution in the country with further details expected on the National Digital Agriculture Mission. The government should also continue to encourage value addition and exports to increase price realizations and quicken farm to fork channels. Support would also be much-needed for investments in productivity enhancement, like precision agriculture and automation - whether individually or at community level as well as through diversification in both crop portfolio as well as more modern agricultural practices. Also, the upcoming Budget would be a great opportunity to announce India’s plans on climate adaptation and sustainable agriculture agenda.

Shanti Ekambaram, Group President - Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to linger. Global monetary policy has seen a reversal on the back of strong growth and strong inflation. We are likely to see rate hikes this year signalling the end of monetary accommodation. We are expecting the Union Budget to continue to support growth over fiscal consolidation by continued focus on capital expenditure, rural development, pandemic-related healthcare, support to MSMEs, measures to boost green energy, and spends on public welfare. We do not expect any major changes in tax rates.

Vivek Jhangiani, Chair, Toy Sector Committee, FICCI and Past President, TAITMA

Toy industry is requesting for a phased manufacturing plan to ensure holistic development of raw material sourcing and the component eco-system and simplification of multiple GST rates into one. MSMEs are the backbone of the industry and for enhancing investments need a helping hand from the government. Capital investment is the need of the hour to scale up production, skilling, innovation and toy based supply of engineering goods.

Vidit Garg, Director, MyGoldKart

Gold associations want a decrease in import duty to curb the increasing grey market smuggling of gold since 2019 as import duty was increased. Although this move will cost the government thousands of crores of rupees in income, the cost-benefit analysis suggests that the government will benefit more if the smuggling of gold is curbed in India. Lowering import duty will lead to an increase in demand for gold. Indian bullion and jewellers Association (IBJA) expects the government to eliminate commodity transaction tax (CTT) to curb Dabba trading.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 05:05 PM IST