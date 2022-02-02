Budget 2022: Economic growth expected at 9.2% in fiscal 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the country's economic growth is expected at 9.2 per cent in the current financial year, on the back of a sharp rebound in the economy.

Sitharaman also said the virtuous cycle of investment is expected to revive on account of capex (capital expenditure) and crowd in private investment.

“The government's focus since 2014 is on the poor and marginalised. The government strives to provide a necessary ecosystem to the middle class,” she said in her Budget speech 2022-23.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 09:32 AM IST