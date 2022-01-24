Budget 2022: Big boost to MSMEs expected; poll-bound states have a good share of MSMEs

In the upcoming Budget 2022 which is scheduled to be presented on February 1, a big boost for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector is expected as the Central government does not want to give any more chance to the Opposition to target it over the issue.

The reasons are the the poll-bound states have a good share of MSMEs and the government would not take any chance to let the Opposition label it "as anti-poor, anti-small traders".

Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi, just after the last year's Budget, said: "Modi's crony centric budget means - Struggling MSMEs given no low interest loans, no GST relief. The employers of India's largest workforce betrayed."

The Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry, presented a report 'Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on MSMEs sector and mitigation strategy adopted to counter it pertaining to the ministry of 'Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises' in Rajya Sabha on July 27, 2021, which was later also tabled in the Lok Sabha.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 08:58 PM IST