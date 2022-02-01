Budget 2022: 35 cr Post Office accounts with deposits of Rs 10 lakh Cr connected to banking system

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced connecting 1.5 lakh Post Offices to the core banking system in her Union Budget speech.

Sanjay Doshi, Partner and Head, Financial Services Advisory, KPMG in India stated that this will mean financial inclusion of account holders across 1.5 lakh Post Offices.

The Post Office deposits limited transfer of funds within their ecosystem as the same was not connected to the banking ecosystem.

Doshi added more than 35 crore Post Office deposit accounts with deposits aggregating to more than Rs 10 lakh crore will be connected to the core banking system.

This means access for banks to Post Office accounts and deposit holders, ease of access to banking customers is an opportunity for the Post Office savings schemes to tap the deposits lying with banks.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:06 PM IST