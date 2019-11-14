BSNL launches Rs 97, Rs 365 prepaid plans with 2GB of daily data

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two new prepaid recharge plans which are priced at Rs 97 and Rs 365. The state-owned telco has also updated its existing Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 399 prepaid plans.
According to Indian Express, as per a circular on the BSNL Tamil Nadu website, the new Rs 365 prepaid plan will offer consumers 2GB of daily data along with 100 daily SMSes, unlimited local/STD/roaming calls including the Delhi and Mumbai circles. It will also include complimentary Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) access. Alongside the Rs. 365 plan, the official circular on the Tamil Nadu site shows the Rs. 97 BSNL prepaid recharge plan that brings 2GB data and 100 SMS messages per day for 18 days.
BSNL has also revised the Rs. 399 prepaid plan with 1GB data and 100 SMS messages per day along with 80 days validity. Earlier, the Rs. 399 prepaid plan was available with a validity of 74 days.
The Rs. 1,999 BSNL prepaid plan has also been upgraded with 3GB daily data and 100 SMS messages per day for 365 days. The plan comes bundled with SonyLiv content. Previously, the Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan offered 2GB daily data benefits.
