BSNL festive bonanza offer: Rs 1,699 annual prepaid plan gets additional benefits

Festive bonanza for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) subscribers, the government-run telecom operator has announced its revised Rs 1,699 annual prepaid plan with a suprised additional benefits. The benefits will beavailable only to the users who recharge with this exciting plan on or before October 31.

On the recharge of BSNL - Rs 1,699 annual prepaid plan - the subscribers will get the validity benefit of 455 days instead of current 365 days. The original plan comes with 365 days validity, which means BSNL customers will enjoy the benefits of 90 days of additional validity by recharging before the end of October. The users will get 2GB per day mobile data along with 250 minutes per day of calling and 100 daily SMS messages.

BSNL also provides, free personalised ring back tone (PRBT) or caller tunes with the ability to change unlimited songs for 365 days. While ongoing festive bonanza period, subscribers recharging with Rs 1,699 in the month of October will also receive an additional 1.5GB of data per day, in an addition to current 2GB per day, this adds the users with 3.5GB daily data in the month of October. In the months of November and December, the users will receive an additional 1GB per day data which amounts to 3GB of daily data.