BSES Rajdhani signs MoU with Havells; to train electricians on consumer safety

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and Havells India Limited (HIL), a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) and a consumer durables company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) whereby an electrician training program to promote electrical safety is being undertaken.

As part of the initiative, a unique training program is being launched for electricians, including those nominated by RWAs in South and West Delhi.

Being an industry partner of the National Skill Development Council (NSDC), Havells India Limited is conducting training and assessment for electricians enabling them to be equipped with latest advancements in the field of electrical safety and automation.

The first batch of the program with 37 Nominated electricians was formally inaugurated on Tuesday by BRPL CEO Rajesh Bansal and Havells India Senior Vice President, Vivek Yadav.

Under this programme, electricians and BSES linemen will be sensitised, equipped and assessed on the best industry practices, latest advancements in the field of home automation, internal house wiring, prevention of short circuits and electrical fires.

The participants will also be sensitised on the importance of installing ELCB/RCCB. The program will be carried-out in phases. In the first phase, 1,000 electricians will be trained.

Qualifying electricians will be NSDC Certified and granted Rs 500 by DBT under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), as also a three-year personal accident insurance of Rs 2 lakhs, covering death and permanent disability. For this, the NSDC has collaborated with New India Assurance Co Ltd (NIA) to provide insurance facility to the certified candidates.

In addition, the training sessions will also serve as a refresher course for those trained by BSES earlier and share their field-level real-life experiences with those attending the program for the first time.

Commenting on this initiative, a Reliance Infrastructure led BSES discoms spokesperson said, "We at BSES are committed to consumer safety. This partnership with Havells India is a testimonial to these efforts. I am sure, this association with will not only enable us to leverage each other's strengths, but also give a further boost to our efforts to enhance electrical safety."

Havells India's Vivek Yadav said, "We are extremely delighted to partner with BSES to reinforce the need for electrical safety. The initiative resonates with the vision of Havells India to ensure consumer safety and customer first philosophy as it will help us in sensitising the electricians about the adoption of best safety practices."

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 04:45 PM IST