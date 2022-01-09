BSE SME m-cap crosses Rs 50,000 crore

The market capitalisation of companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange's small and medium enterprise (SME) platform has hit Rs. 50,000 crore mark.

Over 350 companies are listed on the BSE SME platform at present.

The BSE has interacted with over 36,000 SME promoters to make them understand the benefits of listing.

BSE SME has helped companies from diverse sectors to list and raise over Rs 3500 crore of equity funds Over the 10 year period,, stated Ajay Thakur, Head - BSE SME and Startups.

