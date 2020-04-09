BSE Sensex surges 900 points, Nifty reclaims 9,000 mark on positive global cues

The gains were in tandem with the rise in Asian markets.

At 9:38 a.m. it was trading at 30,762.31, higher by 868.35 or 2.90 per cent from its previous close of 29,893.96.

It rose over 900 points to touch an intra-day high of 30,847.10 points. It had opened at 30,571.19 and has and a low of 30,459.76.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,021.50, higher by 272.75 points or 3.12 per cent from its previous close.

All the sectoral indices rose so far led by healthy buying in banking, finance, auto and healthcare stocks.