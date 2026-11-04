BSE Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 45% To ₹807.52 Crore, Revenue Surges 34% To ₹1,432.66 Crore In September Quarter

BSE Q2 FY27 consolidated profit jumps 45% YoY to ₹807.52 crore. |

Mumbai: Leading stock exchange BSE Ltd reported a strong financial performance for the second quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit rising nearly 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹807.52 crore, supported by higher revenue from operations.

The exchange had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹557 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Profit Growth

BSE's consolidated net profit increased to ₹807.52 crore during the July-September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹557 crore in the year-ago period.

The sharp annual increase highlights the exchange's stronger earnings performance, even as the latest quarterly figures indicate some moderation compared with the preceding quarter.

The results reflect substantial year-on-year improvement in profitability, with earnings expanding at a faster pace than revenue.

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations climbed 34 per cent YoY to ₹1,432.66 crore in the September quarter, against ₹1,068.39 crore reported during the same period last year.

The increase represents an additional ₹364.27 crore in quarterly operating revenue.

The latest figures underline BSE's revenue expansion during the financial year, although the regulatory filing figures cited do not provide a detailed segment-wise breakdown.

Half-Year Earnings

For the first six months of FY27, covering April to September 2026, BSE reported revenue from operations of ₹2,998.68 crore.

Consolidated net profit for the half-year period stood at ₹1,680.18 crore.

These figures provide a broader picture of the exchange's financial performance during the first half of the current financial year.

Market Outlook

BSE's strong annual earnings growth comes as investors closely monitor the financial performance of India's capital market infrastructure companies.

Trading activity, transaction volumes, regulatory developments and operating costs remain important factors influencing exchange profitability.

The September-quarter results demonstrate robust annual growth in revenue and earnings, although future performance will depend on market participation and business conditions.

Disclaimer: This report is based on BSE's regulatory filing and publicly reported financial information. It does not constitute investment advice.