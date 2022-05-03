BSE, NSE shut today on account of Ramzan Eid

The stock markets are closed today due to Ramzan Eid. There will be no trading activity. Trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Tuesday --May 3, 2022.

According to the official website of BSE — bseindia.com — there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today.

There will be no trading at Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment today.

Trading at Commodity segment will remain suspended in the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, but it will remain open in the evening session from 5:00 PM.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 08:26 AM IST