BSE-listed Choice International starts trading on NSE

Choice International Limited, financial conglomerate providing technology-led financial services across India, announced listing of its stock on National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

Currently, Choice is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) under the scrip id “531358” since January 15, 1996. The Company has received approval for direct listing of its Equity Shares on NSE from the trading hours on April 8, 2022.

Choice’s fully paid-up 4,97,56,000 shares of face value of Rs 10 will trade under the scrip symbol “CHOICEIN”.

The listing of the Company’s shares on NSE in addition to BSE is anticipated to further enhance trading volumes. In addition, Choice will also be able to expand its access to wider set of investor base.

Commenting on the development, Kamal Poddar, Managing Director said: “Our NSE listing is a very exciting development for the Company, and we are pleased to mark our presence on the two premier Stock Exchanges of India. This is an important milestone in the growth journey of Choice. The listing on both the exchanges will allow investors to invest in the Company by using multiple stock exchanges and will result in additional trading activity of the stock. The listing is also expected to help in widening the reach of the Company’s stock and enhancing the credibility.”

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 01:41 PM IST