BSE Likely to Enter Nifty 50, Replace Wipro In Sep 2026 Index Rejig

BSE is likely to be included in the Nifty 50 index during the September 2026 semi-annual review, replacing IT major Wipro, according to a report by NDTV Profit citing Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Analysts at Nuvama expect BSE’s potential entry is supported by a significant rise in its free-float market capitalisation. The reshuffle could result in estimated inflows of around $741 million into BSE shares, while Wipro may see outflows of nearly $246 million.

Major changes expected across Nifty indices

The proposed reshuffle is expected to impact several major indices beyond the Nifty 50. Nuvama expects companies including Vedanta Aluminium, Idea, Polycab and BHEL to enter the Nifty Next 50, while Indian Hotels, REC, United Spirits and Shree Cement could move out.

Wipro, after exiting the Nifty 50, is expected to be included in the Nifty Next 50. Nuvama said BSE meets the current criteria for inclusion in the benchmark index. However, if NSE Indices changes its methodology, TVS Motor could become an alternative candidate for replacing Wipro.

According to the report, the brokerage expects similar movements across the Nifty 100, Midcap and Smallcap indices.

Companies such as Jubilant FoodWorks, Tata Elxsi, LIC Housing Finance and Meesho are among those likely to gain entry into smaller indices, while firms including Piramal Finance and Poonawalla Fincorp could move out of certain baskets.

REITs may enter equity indices

The upcoming reshuffle may also mark the inclusion of real estate investment trusts (REITs) in equity indices following a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) decision allowing their inclusion.

Nuvama expects Embassy Office Parks REIT to be considered for the Midcap 150 and Brookfield India REIT for the Smallcap 250.

The Nifty 500 could see additions such as Vedanta Aluminium, Cupid, Embassy REIT and TD Power Systems, while companies including BBTC, Blue Dart and SBFC Finance may exit.

Nuvama’s estimates are based on market-cap calculations up to July 31, 2026. The official announcement is expected in the second half of August, with the changes likely to take effect from Sept 30, 2026.

The brokerage cautioned that changes in NSE Indices’ methodology or fluctuations in free-float factors before the cut-off date could alter the final list.