BruntWork believes the Philippines' outsourcing industry is a leader in global growth |

The global outsourcing services market experienced tremendous growth since 2020, with a valuation of an impressive US$620.381 billion. As businesses and organizations continue to look for more cost-effective and efficient ways to operate, this market is expected to continue its upward trajectory. With a projected compound annual growth rate of 5.54%, the market is poised to reach an astonishing US$904.948 billion by 2027.

This growth is driven by a variety of factors, including advancements in technology, the need for specialized expertise, and the desire for companies to focus on their core competencies. By outsourcing certain tasks, businesses can access the resources and expertise they need without the expense of hiring full-time employees.

The outsourcing services market includes a range of services, from IT and technical support to business processes such as human resources and finance. As companies continue to embrace this trend, the demand for outsourcing services is only expected to increase, fueling the market's growth over the coming years.

As a result, the Philippines outsourcing industry is one of the fastest growing in the world, according to BruntWork's CEO Winston Ong.

Why the Philippines?

The Philippines has been a leader in global outsourcing growth for many years, and this trend is expected to continue. Winston Ong attributes this to the country's highly educated workforce.

The Philippines has a large pool of talented workers, many of whom are English speakers. This makes the country an attractive destination for companies looking to outsource their work.

Filipinos are also known for their commitment to quality, evident in the country's high standards for customer service and its strong track record in delivering projects accordingly.

Types of Business Process Outsourcing in the Philippines

Many different business operations can be outsourced . BPO sectors often focus on front-office activities like call centres and customer service, as well as back-office functions like human resources, finance, and IT. Other Philippine BPOs also specialise in the following:

Data Mining and Input

Transcription services

Software development

Animation services

Game development

Although these processes necessitate a significant human investment, personnel are not always required to be on-site. This makes it very simple to offshore or outsource specific procedures to save on costs.

The Philippines is worth considering for organisations wishing to outsource their business operations. With its excellent growth prospects and supportive government policies, it is positioned to maintain its position as a top outsourcing destination for many years.

How Bruntwork is leading the charge in outsourcing to the Philippines

BruntWork is an outsourcing firm led by entrepreneurs with over thirty years of combined experience running remote teams from the Philippines. Their employees are well-trained and deliver excellent customer service. BruntWork's skilled workforce is expected to provide massive output using a tried-and-true methodology that ensures clients have an outstanding customer experience. Bruntwork's staff also speaks good English at 50% to 70% less cost compared to their client's local counterparts.

