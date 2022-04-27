Bruce de Broize is new MD-CEO of Future Generali India Life Insurance

Generali Asia announced the appointment of Bruce de Broize as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Future Generali India Life Insurance (FGILI). The appointment follows Generali’s move to consolidate its position in FGILI by completing the transaction to become the majority stakeholder, it said in a press statement.

de Broize takes over from Miranjit Mukherjee who was serving as interim CEO since September 2021.

A seasoned international executive, Bruce has a career spanning over 34 years of Life and P&C insurance experience. He has also held a range of senior leadership roles to drive strategic initiatives across Asia. Most recently, he was the Regional Head of Distribution for Generali Asia based in Hong Kong where, for over five years, he oversaw Life, Health and P&C distribution for Generali’s operations across China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines. Bruce holds a Master’s degree in Business Leadership, and an Honours Degree in Economics.

Rob Leonardi, Regional Officer for Asia said, “Bruce has been a catalyst since he joined the company. He’s proven to be an effective leader at driving strategic initiatives and managing profitable growth which will be a huge asset for our business in India.”

Bruce de Broize commented, “I am excited to be taking on this new role especially at this time when Generali marks its new growth chapter in India. I am inspired by the company we have built and look forward to leading our business as a Lifetime Partner to our customers, distributors and business partners in India.”

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:36 AM IST