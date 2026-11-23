Global investment firms Brookfield and Blackstone announced on Monday that Brookfield has agreed to acquire specialty glass packaging manufacturer PGP Glass, formerly Piramal Glass, for $1.7 billion through its flagship private equity strategy.

The acquisition involves the purchase of the company from funds managed by Blackstone Private Equity.

The transaction marks the first merger and acquisition deal between the two global private equity rivals in India. It also represents Brookfield's largest private equity buyout in the country, excluding its infrastructure and real estate investments.

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Aditya Joshi, Brookfield's Managing Partner and Head of Private Equity for Asia Pacific and the Middle East, highlighted PGP Glass's strong position in premium packaging categories and established relationships with prominent international brands.

Joshi said Brookfield would leverage its operational capabilities and scale to accelerate the manufacturer's expansion through an artificial intelligence (AI)-led transformation programme amid increasing global demand for premium packaging.

Amit Dalmia, Senior Managing Director and Head of Blackstone's Operating Team in Asia, credited PGP Glass's management with delivering strong operational performance, outperforming industry peers and advancing sustainability initiatives.

PGP Glass Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shah said Brookfield's international presence and experience in managing businesses across economic cycles would support the company's next phase of expansion.

Shah also acknowledged Blackstone's contribution towards capacity expansion, operational improvements and industry-leading growth.

PGP Glass manufactures specialty glass packaging for the cosmetics, perfumery, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, catering to customers across more than 70 countries.

Its integrated services include product design, mould-making, specialty glass production and decoration. The company operates three manufacturing facilities across India and Sri Lanka, supported by an extensive international logistics and warehousing network.

Brookfield will finance the acquisition through its Brookfield Capital Partners strategy and affiliate Brookfield Business Corporation.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and government approvals, with completion anticipated during the first quarter of 2027.

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