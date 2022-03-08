Brookfield Properties launches #TheBraveBrooch campaign to celebrate Women’s Day

This International Women’s Day, Brookfield Properties launched The Brave Brooch campaign celebrating people from all walks of life who have chosen to #BreakTheBias.

The Brave Brooch signifies the company’s commitment to support people who have challenged stereotypes to create an equal world which is truly diverse and inclusive, it said in a press statement.

The Brooch has been hand-made by Baliji, a visually impaired artisan in Ramasar Palawal Village near Jaipur, Rajasthan who uses her art to empower herself and her tribe of 60 other women from the village, it said.

Conceptualized by Brookfield Properties, #TheBraveBrooch is a digital-first 360-degree integrated campaign launched across all touchpoints encouraging the entire ecosystem to join The Brave Chain. The company has reached out to its employee network along with influencers across varied genres to use The Brave Brooch as a symbol to signify the movement while telling their ‘Break The Bias stories’ across platforms. The idea is to celebrate both men and women from all walks of life who have shown commitment and have taken a brave stance to be change-makers of their community.

Employees, visitors and customers, will also get to see the Brave Brooch Installations across Galleria Mall, Bengaluru; Binge Central, Powai; and the business part at Sector 135, Noida.

To celebrate women for the month of March, the company has partnered with women comedians across cities to further leverage the campaign and emphasize diversity and inclusivity through humor and laughter.

This weekend, there is a special conclave planned at Galleria Mall, Bengalaru with 10 panellists from various walks of life, Medical, Entertainment, Fashion, Corporate, Finance, Fitness, Environment, Social Service, Legal, Beauty, Education, Administration. The panel will focus on societal and gender bias that women are often subjected to globally and share their experiences.

With an aim to drive meaningful conversations and inspirational stories, people from all walks of life one can order the Brave Brooch from https://thebravebrooch.com/, join the brave chain and share their story by clicking a picture of/with the Brooch and posting it on their LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook with the #TheBraveBrooch. The post and the brave chain will go a long way in supporting the tribe of 60 women which the company has engaged for this cause since all proceeds from the campaign will be for a good cause.

The hashtags for the campaign include #TheBraveBrooch and #BreakTheBias

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 07:35 PM IST