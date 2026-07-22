Brightcom Group Reports 34.6% Revenue Growth, ₹962.33 Crore Profit For FY26

Mumbai: Brightcom Group Ltd on 7 June 2026 reported a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹6,928.06 crore for the financial year 2025-26. This marks a 34.6 per cent growth compared to ₹5,146.67 crore in the previous financial year.

Annual Profit and EPS

Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for FY2025-26 stood at ₹962.33 crore, up from ₹710.04 crore in FY2024-25, showing a growth of 35.5 per cent. Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the year was ₹4.77, compared to ₹3.52 in the previous year.

March Quarter Performance

For the quarter ended 31 March 2026, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹1,596.64 crore. Consolidated profit after tax for the same quarter was ₹207.83 crore, with basic and diluted EPS at ₹1.03.

Performance Ratios

The consolidated return on equity (ROE) for FY2025-26 was 9.19 per cent, an increase from 8.172 per cent in FY2024-25. Return on capital employed (ROCE) also improved to 13.53 per cent for FY2025-26, from 11.66 per cent in the prior year.

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Business Developments

Brightcom Group launched its Brightcom Defence division and established operational structures and a digital platform. The company also implemented a four-division operating structure comprising AdTech, Services, Brightcom Defence, and NextGen Businesses divisions.

Auditor Qualifications

The auditors issued qualifications related to the non-consolidation of Vuchi Media Private Limited's results and reliance on Certified Public Accountant (CPA) confirmations for foreign branch and subsidiary financials. They also noted ongoing regulatory proceedings by SEBI concerning historical financial statements and impairment of investments.

Management Response

Brightcom Group management responded that the Vuchi Media acquisition was terminated, justifying its non-consolidation. It stated that financial information from overseas branches and foreign subsidiaries was reviewed after CPA certifications. Management also noted that regulatory proceedings are under challenge before the High Court and Securities Appellate Tribunal, and the consolidated financial statements adhere to Ind AS.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.