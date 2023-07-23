Brightcom Group Partners With LoopMe's Intelligent Marketplace | File photo

Brightcom Group Limited, recognized for its global consolidation of Ad-tech, New Media based businesses, has partnered with LoopMe. LoopMe is renowned for its expertise in artificial intelligence-driven brand advertising performance, the company on Saturday announced through an exchange filing.

As a publisher within LoopMe's network, Brightcom is fully committed to harnessing the vast capabilities of LoopMe's Intelligent Marketplace. This platform is transforming the programmatic ecosystem by enabling supply partners to maximize the value of their inventory whilst ensuring high bid matches for demand.

The Intelligent Marketplace by LoopMe, powered by AI technology and dynamic filtering capabilities, offers unparalleled advancements, including a 40-fold increase in DSP buying efficiencies.

Brightcom's collaborations

Brightcom's portfolio of collaborations extends to a vast network of bluechip advertisers, top-tier publishers, and agencies. This includes industry heavyweights like Airtel, British Airways, Coca-Cola, Hyundai Motors, Facebook, LinkedIn, MSN, Twitter, Yahoo!, Havas Digital, JWT, Mediacom, and Mindshare.

Brightcom Group Ltd Shares

The shares of Brightcom Group Ltd on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹26.45, down by 2.22 percent.