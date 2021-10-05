BridgeLabz scholarships worth Rs 50 lakh for engineering graduates

BridgeLabz has introduced scholarships worth Rs 50 lakh for engineering graduates. The eligible candidates will be able to enrol into BridgeLab’s skill training programs at a reduced fee. The company is aiming to train more than 3000 candidates in the next 12 months, it said in a press release.

The eligibility criteria to apply for the scholarship is that the candidates should be fresh engineering graduates from any engineering streams (BTech or MCA grads). They need to have a consistent academic record with no backlogs. The student's financial situation and inability to afford the program will also be part of the selection criteria.

Candidates also need to take the BTEQ (BridgeLabz Tech Employability Quotient test ), an online MCQ that gives a detailed understanding of the preparedness of the candidate for getting a development job and areas of improvement.

Narayan Mahadevan,Founder, BridgeLabz said, “We have realized that many engineers are motivated and willing but do not have the financial resources even to afford a foundational program. However, we did not want these talented candidates to miss out. Hence, with this objective, BridgeLabz is giving away over Rs.50 lakh in scholarships. These will be given out in the form of reduced program fees for the eligible candidates.”

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 04:08 PM IST