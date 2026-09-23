Brent Falls Below $99, Will India’s Oil Bill Finally Ease?

Brent’s fall below USD 99 could ease India’s oil import bill and cost pressures. |

Mumbai: Brent crude slipped below USD 99 a barrel on Wednesday, extending its decline to a sixth session as diplomatic signals from the United States and Iran coincided with the restart of a Saudi oil route.

The benchmark was quoted around USD 98.71 a barrel, down 8.71 percent over the past week. Another crude benchmark was near USD 89.79, according to the report.

US-Iran talks in focus

US President Donald Trump described a meeting with Iranian envoys as “very productive” and said he was considering a negotiated agreement. Markets are watching whether diplomacy can reduce the threat to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Any agreement remains uncertain. Traders will look for concrete steps on shipping and supply before treating the decline as durable.

Saudi route reopens

Saudi Arabia has restarted its East-West pipeline, which carries crude from its eastern oilfields to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. The route offers exporters a way around the Strait of Hormuz.

Operations have resumed at a reduced rate after damage to pumping stations. Market experts say, flows are being supported by diesel generators and could improve by the weekend. Repairs and tanker loadings will determine how much additional crude reaches buyers.

What it means for India?

India imports most of the oil it uses, so a sustained fall in crude prices could reduce its import bill and ease pressure on the rupee. It could also soften fuel and transport cost pressures, though pump prices do not automatically track daily crude moves.

Lower oil costs may help refiners and companies that use petroleum as an input. The benefit depends on the rupee-dollar exchange rate, shipping costs, taxes and how long crude stays lower.

For now, oil buyers have some welcome relief. But the pipeline has yet to return to full operation, and the outcome of US-Iran diplomacy remains open. However, a fresh disruption in the Gulf region could quickly push oil prices sharply higher again.