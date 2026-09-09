Brent Crude Hits $100 A Barrel For First Time In Two Months As US-Iran Conflict Escalates

The surge in oil prices followed US strikes on Iranian oil tankers near Kharg Island, one of the region’s key crude export hubs |

Brent crude prices touched $100 a barrel on Wednesday, marking their highest level since July, as rising tensions across the Middle East heightened concerns over possible disruptions to global oil supplies.

The surge followed US strikes on Iranian oil tankers near Kharg Island, one of the region’s key crude export hubs. The developments have increased concerns over the security of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy trade.

Middle East conflict pushes oil prices higher

Brent crude has gained around 25% since the beginning of August as hopes of a long-term settlement in the six-month-old conflict weakened and military activity intensified. The global benchmark has risen more than 60% so far this year.

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The latest escalation involved multiple developments, including strikes by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Saudi cities, further drawing a US ally into the conflict. The US also targeted Iranian oil tankers, while Iran carried out attacks on a US base in Jordan and commercial vessels.

Analysts warned that continued attacks on energy infrastructure could keep crude prices elevated and complicate the global inflation outlook.

Higher oil prices could also influence expectations around interest rate decisions, with investors closely monitoring upcoming US inflation data for clues on Federal Reserve policy.

Market experts said economies across Asia could face greater inflation pressures as many countries rely heavily on imported energy.

The rise in crude prices has renewed concerns for consumers, businesses and policymakers as markets assess the potential impact of prolonged geopolitical tensions on energy availability and global economic growth.