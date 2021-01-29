BrandSutra: How Eveready Industries’ Anil Bajaj leads a true brand of Bharat

You have been at Eveready for the last 22 years. What are the top three marketing mantras that you have adopted?

Consistency has always held my company and me in good stead. We don’t believe in changing for the sake of changing. Yes, it is good to change and evolve, but for us as a category and company, we take our steps selectively. Secondly, one man’s medicine is another man’s poison. What’s right for some other company or brand may not be right for us. What other large FMCG players do to enhance their brand salience and sales, is most of the time either not relevant or not right for us to do.

Thirdly, I marry researched and validated insights with gut feeling. Instinct is a great thing, but numbers and facts are equally important to ensure profitability of the company. Blindly following gut could be foolhardy. It should be backed by numbers and facts.

Eveready created the iconic ‘Give me Red’ campaign 25 years ago. How is the brand keeping the tagline relevant for the youth of today? How are you leveraging the digital space?

To my mind, the youth of today is the same as the youth of yesterday. They’ve always been more adaptive compared to their predecessors. What’s changed is our perspective of them. Since they have more amenities now, they are more technologically savvy. The ‘Give me Red’campaign is young, cool, powerful and edgy and has resonated well with every generation. While we have said 'Give Me Red', to the consumer it has always been like a fill in the blanks exercise. Each one of them would have decoded for themselves what they derived out of our communication - 'Give Me Power', 'Give Me Energy', 'Give Me Excitement', etc. Our campaign in that sense always involved the consumer. How does some Red – read action, passion, raw energy, et al - adds life to your day-to-day activities and how batteries add life to your daily needs of entertainment and comfort.

Digital marketing mandates presence on all the social media platforms where our audience is. Our engagement on these platforms with the urban consumer is certainly more and we definitely use it judiciously to drive our numbers. We don't do digital for digital's sake only. We are a real mass brand belonging to ‘Bharat’ and while digital penetration is surely increasing, we leverage it tactically to build connections and drive associations.