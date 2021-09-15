Know more about the panellists and where to watch 'Brands and Consumers: Will this Festive Season Reignite Growth?'

There is no doubt about COVID’s dominance on lives and businesses. But with the arrival of the festive season, the spirits are high. To celebrate this spirit and optimism that the festive season has brought, the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) in association with the Free Press Journal and Republic TV is organising a webinar ‘Brands and Consumers: Will this Festive Season Reignite Growth? Future Outlook for brands’.



This session will be held from 4 pm onwards on Friday, September 17. In this session, top marketers will talk about the future outlook for brands and also what growth looks like this festive season.



While the panel discussion will be moderated by Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi, Chairman, ISA events, the panellists for the discussion (in alphabetical order) are Anuj Jain, Executive Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.; Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President - Consumer, Commercial and Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Navnit Nakra, Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, OnePlus India; Ravi Desai, Director, Mass and Brand Marketing, Amazon India and Sadashiv Nayak, Chief Executive Officer, Future Retail Ltd.

Where to watch the session

- It will be live on the Youtube channel of Free Press Journal on September 17 at 4 pm.

Know more about the dignitaries at the discussion:



Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi, Chairman, ISA events: He is currently the Chairman of Transformia Advisors LLP and also serves on the Executive Committees of The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) and The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). In a career spanning around four decades, Ramamurthi held many leadership positions in large firms like Polycab Group as the Chief Executive and Joint Managing Director; Bajaj Electricals as the Executive Director; and at Asian Paints as General Manager.

He is also the Chairman of the Industry and Trade Committee of the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and serves on CII National Councils on Manufacturing, Capital Goods and the CII Taskforce on Ease of doing business.



Anuj Jain, Executive Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints: He has been with Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd for over three decades. He moved up the hierarchy in the company due to his contribution to the company’s growth. In the year 1990, he started his career as a management trainee in the sales function in the company. In 2003, he was named as the Vice-President, Marketing & Sales, and later was promoted to the post of Director, Decorative for Kansai Nerolac Paints in 2010.

Jain held the present role as an Executive Director in charge of entire sales and marketing, manufacturing and technical from 2018.



Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President - Consumer, Commercial and Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank: In her present role, she leads marketing alliances and is a part of the Management Committee of the Consumer Banking business. She joined Kotak Mahindra Group in 2004. In the last 15 years, she has worked with a number of businesses including wealth management, securities, international, life insurance and general insurance. Venkataraman, who manages Kotak Silk -- a banking programme exclusively for women, is driven by her passion to empower women. She was a part of the team that anchored the launch of Kotak 811 -- India’s first downloadable digital bank account.



Navnit Nakra, Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, OnePlus India: He joined OnePlus in 2020 as the Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer and Sales Head for OnePlus India Region. Prior to joining OnePlus, he was with Apple where he was the Head for Affordability for India. Nakra has worked with Citibank N.A. and across India and Asia Pacific for over 15 years, before joining Apple. His last stint was India Head of the Commercial Solutions Group and APAC Lead for Citibank digital segment.



Ravi Desai, Director, Mass and Brand Marketing, Amazon India: He leads marketing across Asia Pacific and Emerging Countries for Amazon. He has been a part of the leadership team at Amazon for over four years now. Desai’s previous stint includes 16 years with ITC Limited, in various roles across category leadership (P&L), brand marketing, trade marketing and sales & distribution across business verticals and geographies in India. In his last stint with ITC, he was the Head of Marketing for the Confections Cluster of the Foods Business and a member of its Executive Committee.



Sadashiv Nayak, Chief Executive Officer, Future Retail: He has been associated with Future Group for over 17 years. Before taking over as the CEO of Future Retail, he was the CEO of Big Bazaar for eight years. He has around three decades of experience in the retail and consumer industry. Prior to joining Future group, he was with Hindustan Unilever Limited for six years and with Asian Paints Limited for five years.

The knowledge partner for the webinar is Mogae Media and RED FM is the Radio partner.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:19 PM IST