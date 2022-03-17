BPCL to offer digital payment to non-internet users

BPCL is the first company to enable voice-based payment for non-smart phone users Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company has partnered with UltraCash Technologies Pvt. Ltd. to offer voice-based digital payment facility for BharatGas consumers for booking their LPG cylinders.

Through this feature, the consumers who do not have smart phones or internet can book their cylinders and make the payment through 'UPI 123PAY'.

With introduction of this facility, around 4 crore consumers of BharatGas in rural India will stand to benefit.

BPCL is the first Company in India to offer their service to consumers after RBI Governor announced the launch of UPI 123PAY last week. UltraCash is a mobile payment application developed by UltraCash Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and authorized by National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI).

The collaboration with Ultra Cash enables BharatGas customers to call common number 080 4516 3554 from a non-internet phone and book BharatGas cylinder for themselves or for their friends in easy steps in a secured manner.

This facility will bring confidence of digital payments to our rural customers who will now enjoy the same freedom and transparency which was hitherto available to only smart phone users.

During the month preceding the launch, more than 13,000 BharatGas customers transacted for more than Rupees One Crore, which indicates that Rs. 100 Crore worth transactions in next twelve months could be anticipated.

Santosh Kumar, Executive Director Incharge (LPG), BPCL said, "India still has a vast majority of feature phone users. Further even in urban areas many users are looking for fully secure ways of digital payments. With Government of India also promoting usage of LPG through schemes like Ujjwala yojana, this facility will help in further penetrating into rural markets. Though this service can be used by all, it is primarily meant for non-feature phone users but ease and security of payments of UPI123PAY will make it popular across all segments and users. So BharatGas is enabling a service which is truly meant for BHARAT."

Vishal Lal, Co-founder UltraCash said, "We are extremely excited to partner with BPCL on this amazing journey of bringing in next set of customers into the digital revolution. This path breaking initiative by RBI & NPCI, allows customers to Pay and Book in the simplest form of voice call."

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 05:55 PM IST