BPCL plans building ethanol plant in Telangana with Rs 1,000 cr investment

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has evinced interest in setting up a first generation ethanol production plant in Telangana, at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

A high-powered team of the public sector company called on Telangana's Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan, on Tuesday to express interest in setting up the plant with a capacity of 5 lakh litres per day.

This meeting came after the Central government announced a favorable policy to increase ethanol production in the country.

The BPCL team was led by its Executive Director, Bio Fuels, Anurag Saraogi, and included ED, Engineering and Products, L.R. Jain, and Project Leader, KHPL Project, B. Manohar.