BPCL Clarifies E20 Petrol Quality Row In Karnataka, Says Viral Test Image Misleading And Fuel Meets Standards

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Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has rejected concerns arising from a viral photograph of an E20 petrol quality test in Karnataka, saying the image captured an incomplete testing process.

In a statement on Friday, the state-owned oil marketing company clarified that the photograph showed an intermediate stage of an ethanol separation test rather than its final result.

BPCL said the officer concerned inadvertently shared the image before testing was completed and subsequently deleted the post to prevent misunderstanding.

The company maintained that the fuel sample met prescribed quality specifications.

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The controversy follows allegations by the Karnataka government that oil marketing companies were supplying petrol containing ethanol above the prescribed E20 blending limit.

According to the state government's findings, samples collected from seven districts reportedly contained ethanol levels reaching 31.2%.

BPCL disputed concerns arising from the viral image and explained that its officers were conducting consumer awareness demonstrations at Karnataka fuel stations.

The procedure involves combining 100 ml of E20 petrol with 30 ml of water to separate ethanol from petrol.

During the initial stage, the mixture becomes cloudy or milky before separating into distinct layers.

BPCL said the photograph was taken before this separation was complete and therefore could not establish the sample's final ethanol concentration.

BPCL cited a nationwide quality-monitoring exercise conducted by oil marketing companies in coordination with the Centre for High Technology (CHT).

The exercise examined 893 E20 petrol samples across 27 states and Union Territories, including 56 samples from Karnataka.

According to the companies, every sample contained ethanol within the permitted 19-21% range.

BPCL independently tested 280 samples as part of the exercise.

The company said its retail fuel complied with Bureau of Indian Standards specification IS 17021.

The Centre and state-run oil companies have questioned Karnataka's testing methodology and sought joint verification.

The dispute comes as India expands ethanol blending to reduce crude oil imports, lower emissions and support domestic producers.

BPCL urged consumers to rely on verified testing procedures when assessing fuel quality.