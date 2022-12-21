e-Paper Get App
BPCL board approves plan for 8 City Gas Distribution Projects

FPJ Web Desk | Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 01:27 PM IST
BPCL board approves plan for 8 City Gas Distribution Projects | File/ Representational image
The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Board approved the financial plan and capital expenditure for laying, building, and operating a piped gas network through eight city gas distribution (CGD) projects the company announced through an exchange filing.

The CGD was authorised to BPCL under PNGRB CGD Big Rounds 11 and 11A and after necessary approvals, the project will be completed in a phased manner. The projects have an estimated investment of Rs 35,355 crore.

The company also added that it is now developing CGD networks in 25 geographical areas including the new CGDs and will cover 62 districts in 14 states.

