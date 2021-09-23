BPCL and SBI Card launch co-branded RuPay contactless credit card

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and SBI Card have joined hands to launch the ‘BPCL SBI Card co-branded RuPay Contactless Credit Card’.

Cardholders will also get accelerated savings on other categories of spends which include groceries, departmental stores, dining, and movies, according to a press release.

How it works

Users of BPCL SBI Card RuPay will get 13X reward points on every Rs. 100 spent on fuel purchases at BPCL petrol pumps and1 percent fuel surcharge waiver on every transaction upto Rs. 4,000, translating to 4.25 percent Value Back.

Customers using this card will earn 2,000 activation bonus reward points worth Rs. 500 on payment of joining fee.

Apart from fuel-related benefits, BPCL SBI Card RuPay credit cardholders will also get 5X reward points on every Rs. 100 spent at multiple categories such as groceries, departmental stores, movies, and dining. This card offers 1 reward point for every Rs. 100 spent on non-fuel retail purchases as well.

Driving digital transactions in retail outlets

P.S. Ravi, Executive Director(Retail), BPCL said, “The BPCL SBI Card RuPay credit card offers value back of 4.25 percent on fuel across our 19000+ outlets across India, along with a bouquet of other best-in-class benefits. The launch of this co-branded credit card on the RuPay platform is also in line with BPCL’s endeavour to continuously provide our customers enhanced value for their fuel spends.”

Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card said, “This card will also strengthen SBI Card portfolio on the RuPay platform.”

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “The BPCL SBI Card RuPay credit card has been designed to ensure that customers not only save more on their fuel spends but also benefit from other shopping categories.”

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 03:23 PM IST