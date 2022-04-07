Bounce Infinity starts production of Infinity e-scooter; deliveries to begin soon

Bounce Infinity announces the commencement of production of the E1 electric scooter from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

Commenting on this, Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder and CEO, Bounce Infinity said, “With the roll-out of the Bounce Infinity E1 from our plant, we are thrilled that the first batch of our electric scooters will soon make its way to eagerly awaiting customers across the country.”

Hallekere tweeted about it:

Start of production of Bounce Infinity scooters :) pic.twitter.com/Ywe2I3Khuk — Vivekananda Hallekere (@vivekanandahr) April 7, 2022

The Bhiwadi facility, which is spread across three acres, houses the latest in manufacturing technology and highly proficient assembly systems. A mix of automation and human expertise guarantees precise and highest quality manufacturing. Over 200 people have been trained and deployed at the facility.

With current capacity exceeding 200,000 scooters annually, the plant will serve as the brand's national manufacturing hub, catering to demand from across the country. Later this year, the company is also planning to put up another unit in South India with an annual capacity exceeding 500,000 scooters.

Bounce Infinity E1 comes with dual options in swappable battery – Scooter with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Scooter with battery and charger. The BaaS option pushes down the acquisition costs of the scooter substantially, by as much as 40 percent as compared to conventional electric scooters. The Bounce Infinity E1 is also offered with the battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.

It comes in five colour options: Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comet Grey. The smart scooter ensures a good balance of performance, efficiency and reliability via its Brushless DC motor. The Bounce Infinity E1 houses smart and practical features like Power Mode, Reverse Mode, Cruise Control and Drag Mode. Its 2 kWh Battery (48V, IP67) is waterproof and super reliable and can power the scooter through virtually all climatic conditions, even during hot summers or wet monsoons.

Bounce Infinity is targeting 10 cities to set up a minimum of 300 Battery Swap Stations per city to provide battery swapping as a practical means of effecting rapid electric mobility adoption in India.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 01:07 PM IST