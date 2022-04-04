Boult Audio launches affordable earbuds 'AirBass ENCore X', priced at Rs 1,799

Homegrown audio accessories brand Boult Audio on Monday launched 'AirBass ENCore X' earbuds in the Indian market. The earbuds will be available for a price of Rs 1,799 on www.boultaudio.com with a standard industry warranty of one year.

The device will also be available on Amazon.in starting April 8.

The ENCore X is armed with the latest Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity and aims to offer a total of 100 minutes of playback time in just 10 minutes of charge without compromising on performance.

"The device is IPX5 Water Resistant and it can comfortably be used outdoors or in the gym.

These earbuds can be used separately as a monopod or else in stereo mode using both the earbuds after successful pairing.

"The AirBass ENCore X has a uniquely built design that's crafted for high ergonomics," the company said in a statement.

It features an angled bud with extra-soft silicone tips for added comfort during long use. The body is built with a high-quality and premium-finish ABS shell which also protects it from water and sweat.

The earbuds are touch-sensitive and can be conveniently used at your fingertips to adjust the volume, change tracks, attend calls or command your voice assistant.

