 Boss Packaging Solutions IPO: Public Issue Debuts On NSE With 25% Premium; Hits Upper Circuit On Listing Day
Boss Packaging Solutions IPO: Public Issue Debuts On NSE With 25% Premium; Hits Upper Circuit On Listing Day

At Rs 82.5 a share at the start of the session, the stock of Boss Packaging Solutions was up 25 per cent from its Rs 66 IPO price. The share price surged up to 5 per cent within minutes of listing

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
article-image

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd., a small and medium-sized business based in Ahmedabad, made a respectable trading debut. On the NSE Emerge platform, the stock was listed at a 25 per cent premium over the issue price on Friday, September 6.

At Rs 82.5 a share at the start of the session, the stock of Boss Packaging Solutions was up 25 per cent from its Rs 66 IPO price. The share price surged up to 5 per cent within minutes of listing to reach the upper circuit limit of Rs 86.6 per share, but it later gave up gains and moved in the vicinity of the opening price.

Profit on each lot

As soon as the stock began trading on the exchange, successful bidders who were allotted shares in the primary issue were sitting on a profit of at least Rs 33,000 (Rs 16.50 x 2,000), since the minimum bid quantity in the Boss Packaging Solutions IPO was 2,000 shares.

Total subscription across categories

There were 134.6 bookings for the NSE SME issue across all categories, with bids totalling 16.26 crore shares as opposed to the 12.08 lakh shares that were being offered. In the retail segment, the IPO was booked 165.3 times, and in the category of Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), 100.57 times.

Price and lot size

In the Boss Packaging Solutions initial public offering (IPO), shares were offered at Rs 66 per share in lots of 2,000. The IPO was fixed price. With no offer-for-sale component, the offer consisted solely of a new issuance of 12.74 lakh shares.

Boss packing financials

Revenue for Boss Packaging Solutions increased by more than 18 per cent to Rs 12.17 crore for the fiscal year 2023–24 from Rs 10.3 crore for the fiscal year 2022–23. However, profit after tax (PAT) did not change from Rs 1 crore in FY23 to Rs 1.01 crore in FY24.

