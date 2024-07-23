 ‘Boring, Lifeless & Meaningless’: Ashneer Grover’s Bold Reaction On Modi 3.0 Budget; Says ‘Another Ambani Wedding Function Would’ve Been Better Than This’
Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
After the Finance Minister Budget presentation today (July 23), the co-founder of Bharat Pe, Ashneer Grover posted a bold reaction to the Modi 3.0 Budget.

Grover's Reaction: “Boring, Lifeless, and Meaningless”

Grover took to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, posted, "Budget 2024 - ‘Boring, Lifeless and Meaningless’. Instead of delivering this budget they could’ve just said - “Iss baar man sa nahi kar raha - agli baar dekh lenge agar kuchh karna hai toh”.)

Grover didn’t hold back in his appraisal of the Union Budget 2024.

He, in his post added that instead of the detailed budget presentation, a simple statement like “Iss baar man sa nahi kar raha - agli baar dekh lenge agar kuchh karna hai toh” (This time, I’m not in the mood - we’ll see if anything gets done next time) would have sufficed.

Netizens Reaction

Grovers post has garnered a significant responses from netizens.

One of the X user responded, "Exactly, this budget felt like a filler episode. Maybe next time they’ll bring some real excitement. Until then, let’s just enjoy the Ambani weddings for some entertainment."

Another user added, "They formed the government for the 3rd time. Arrogance aa gaya hai kuch zyada hi. Sabko निचोड़ lenge"

"ED raid incoming at Ashneer Grover's residence," added another X user.

Budget 2024

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the full budget of 2024, marking her seventh consecutive Budget in the parliament.

During the budget, the Finance Minister made important announcement from corporate tax reduction top revised tax slabs. The budget speech of the Finance Minister this time lasted for 80-long minutes.

