Bondada Engineering SME IPO To Open On August 18; Price Issue Fixed At ₹75 Per Equity Share

Bondada Raghavendra Rao, CMD and Bharatam Satyanarayana, CFO of Bandada Engineering at the IPO Conference |

Hyderabad based infrastructure player Bondada Engineering Limited, engaged in the business of providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (“O&M”) services to its pan India customers operating in telecom and solar energy industry has set a fixed price issue at ₹75 per Equity Share for its maiden SME public offer.

The SME initial public offering (IPO) of the Company will open on Friday, August 18, 2023, for subscription and closes on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1600 Equity Shares and in multiples of 1600 Equity Shares thereafter.

The Public Issue of face value of ₹10 per Equity Share comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 4,272.00 Lakhs with no Offer for Sale (OFS) component.

Bondada Engineering is a leading provider of core design, engineering, and O&M services for infrastructure projects. Their expertise, backed by a team of 550+ professionals, is evident from their successful track record. They received accolades, such as the "Telecom Infrastructure Services Provider" by the Economic Times in 2021 and "Company of the Year" by the Global India Business Forum in 2023.

The Company offers a wide range of passive telecom infrastructure services, including turnkey solutions for cell site construction, telecom tower operation and maintenance, optical fiber cable laying, power equipment supply, and more. With over 11,600 telecom towers and poles installed, they have shown significant progress, completing 7,700 installations in the last three fiscal years.

Read Also TVS Supply Chain Solutions Raises ₹396 Cr From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Bondada Engineering clocked a profit of Rs 18.25 crore in the financial year FY23 against Rs 10.13 crore in the previous year. Revenue during the year FY23 increased significantly to Rs 370.59 crore from Rs 334.11 crore in the previous year, an increase of 9.84%, primarily due to increase in revenue from EPC services, due to increased projects executed for solar sector.

Vivro Financial Services Private Limited is the Lead Manager and KFin Technologies Limited is the Registrar to the Issue. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited (BSE SME).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)