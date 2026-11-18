The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed ICICI Bank's sanction to prosecute former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chanda Kochhar in the alleged Videocon loan irregularities case, holding that the approval was legally invalid.

Justice Milind N Jadhav ruled that the authority granting the May 15, 2023, sanction lacked the necessary competence and had failed to properly examine the material before it.

The court declared the sanction unsustainable in law and set it aside.

It also rejected Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lawyer Kuldeep Patil's request to suspend the ruling for eight weeks to allow the agency to challenge it.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, representing Kochhar, had argued that ICICI Bank failed to follow the required procedure while approving her prosecution.

The court accepted the challenge, finding serious deficiencies in the decision-making process.

The ruling concerns the validity of the prosecution sanction rather than a determination of the underlying allegations.

The CBI arrested Kochhar and her husband, Deepak Kochhar, on Dec 23, 2022.

Both were granted interim bail in January 2023 after the Bombay High Court questioned the reasoning recorded in their arrest documents.

In June 2023, the CBI informed a special court that ICICI Bank had granted prosecution sanction, alleging a possible quid pro quo.

The controversy centres on loans extended by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group, associated with businessman Venugopal Dhoot.

On March 29, 2018, The Indian Express reported financial transfers involving Dhoot and a company linked to Deepak Kochhar and two relatives.

The transfers reportedly followed a ₹3,250 crore loan sanctioned to the Videocon Group in 2012.

In 2019, the CBI registered a First Information Report (FIR) naming Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot and companies including Nupower Renewables and Videocon Industries.

The agency alleged that the transactions caused losses involving ₹1,730 crore to ICICI Bank.

The allegations remain separate from the court's latest decision concerning the validity of the prosecution sanction.