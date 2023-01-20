Bombay HC rejects Rapido's plea against Maharashtra Govt's decision to bar bike-taxis

Photo Credit: Twitter

Commuters in metro cities can relate with the struggle to find a cab, and the relief they feel while booking a ride with a few taps on apps such as Ola and Uber. The surge of bike taxis, promises to make things more convenient, as people can just ride pillion on a two-wheeler to go around the issue of traffic congestion. But The Bombay High Court has halted the fast-paced rise of bike-cab hailing platform Rapido, by rejecting its plea against Maharashtra Government's refusal to grant it a license for operating in the state.

Often touted as India's largest bike-taxi app with more than 25 million downloads, Rapido was barred from carrying passengers in Pune. The High Court cited lack of compliance with union government guidelines, as a reason to junk Rapido's plea. The firm also failed to convince the court that the lack of a policy on a bike taxi scheme wasn't reason enough to reject their license application.

The platform's parent firm Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited (Rapido) had moved HC against the refusal of a license by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO). The RTO argued that there was no state policy on licensing of bike taxis or fare structure in the state.

On January 19, Maharashtra government issued a notification prohibiting the use of non-transport vehicles by aggregators. The state had come to this decision with public safety in mind. The government has also sent a notice to Uber over its bike tax operations in Maharashtra.

