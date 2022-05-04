Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Q4 result: Net loss at Rs 41.74 cr, revenue from operations up

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Wednesday said its consolidated net loss has narrowed down to Rs 41.74 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 166.74 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 19.85 per cent to Rs 598.01 crore, as against Rs 498.95 crore a year ago.

Bombay Dyeing's total expenses were at Rs 645.08 crore, up 5.53 per cent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 611.22 crore.

''Since the nature of real estate activities being carried out by the Company is such that profits/losses from transactions of such activities, do not necessarily accrue evenly over the year, results of a quarter may not be representative of profits/losses for the year,'' the company said.

The company's revenue from the real estate segment was Rs 140.60 crore, down 33.11 per cent, as against Rs 210.20 crore.

While revenue from its Polyester business was up 61.01 per cent to Rs 455.52 crore, as against Rs 282.91 crore of Q4/FY 2020-21.

Revenue from retail/textiles business was Rs 1.89 crore, as against Rs 5.84 crore.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, Bombay Dyeing's consolidated net loss was at Rs 460.32 crore. It has reported a net loss of Rs 469.13 crore for 2020-21.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 2,000.92 crore in 2021-22. This was 67.66 per cent higher than Rs 1,193.42 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, Bombay Dyeing said considering the financial result of the company for FY 2021-22, it was ''unable to declare the dividend'' for the said year.

Moreover, the board of the company at their meeting held on Wednesday appointed Vinod Jain to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the Company with effect from May 9, 2022.

Shares of the Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd closed at Rs 117.85 on BSE, down 2.28 per cent from the previous close.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 06:29 PM IST