BOLT partners with IPL franchise Delhi Capitals as principal sponsor

BOLT, an All-in-One EV Infrastructure Provider, announced its appointment as the Principal Sponsor for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The partnership will have the BOLT brand logo on the leading arm of the Delhi Capitals’ official jersey, it said in a statement.

Through this partnership, BOLT aims to amplify the message of ‘Electricity Is The New Fuel’, thereby highlighting how the brand is enabling EVs across India thereby increasing the adoption of e-mobility in the country. The BOLT-DelhiCapitals partnership also aims to promote efforts in enhancing the air quality and reducing pollution that is rampant in the capital state of India by promoting the availability of safe, easy access and affordable EV charging solutions, the statement added.

Jyotiranjan Harichandan, Co-Founder, BOLT, said, “The scale and reach of IPL provides a great platform for us to rapidly drive awareness and familiarity for the brand across the country, as we expand our geographic footprint. This gives us the opportunity to introduce our affordable and easy-to-access EV charging infrastructure to a wider audience thereby accelerating the adoption of EVs across the country. By providing an ubiquitous EV Charging network, we look forward to playing a key role in India’s transition towards EVs.”

Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, “I am delighted to welcome BOLT to the Delhi Capitals family. Both brands have multiple values in common, such as our vibrant, youthful spirit, and the determination to leave an impression.”

BOLT claims to be India’s largest EV charging network, comprising the universal BOLT Charging Point and the BOLT Operating System. Developed with the objective of building a strong EV charging infrastructure, it is a dedicated network of IoT-enabled EV charging points connecting riders across the country. Made-in-India, BOLT is a universal charging point which is compatible with any portable charger that comes with EVs and works with the existing AC power supply everywhere, it said.

The Indian Premier League

Started in 2007, The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a professional men's Twenty20 cricket league. The league was founded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with IPL 15 scheduled to be held from March 26 – May 29, 2022. The current season has witnessed an expansion of the league, with the addition of two new franchises.

The 10 teams playing this season include Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This format consists of 74 matches and was introduced as retaining the previous format would result in 94 matches, significantly greater than the 60 matches from the previous season, where teams compete in a double round-robin tournament. The group stage of the tournament will be played entirely in the state of Maharashtra, with Mumbai and Pune hosting the matches.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:45 AM IST