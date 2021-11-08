Bolo Live ropes in Abhay Singh, ex-marketing and growth head of Mitron TV as its VP

Bolo LIVE, home-grown social live-streaming platform today announced the appointment of Abhay Singh Kumpawat as its Vice President, Marketing to drive the next level of growth for Bolo Live.

An IIT Roorkee alumnus, Kumpawat is a growth specialist for over 7 years and has played an instrumental role in driving early-stage growth and scale for startup brands like Mitron TV and YourQuote. While his speciality includes Product Marketing, Brand building and development of transformational strategies for startup brands, Kumpawat has also co-founded IndiaMeets, an Interest based discovery platform which strives to connect like minded people over shared interests based activities; and E-Vogue, a lifestyle e-commerce brand.

In his new role, Kumpawat will lead the entire gamut of Digital, Product, and Brand marketing initiatives for Bolo Live and will play an important role in scaling the company's growth in new and existing markets as well as broadening its global reach.

Kumpawat, Vice President Marketing, Bolo LIVE said, "I am excited to take this opportunity and look forward to driving exponential growth at Bolo LIVE as we build the largest platform that democratizes monetisation for content creators.”

Varun Saxena - Co-founder and CEO, Bolo LIVE said, “As we chase bigger ambitions, it is key to ensure that the growth and marketing strategies of the company keeps pace with the evolving business. It is exciting to have Abhay on board as he brings in stellar expertise in the field of Growth and Marketing. We are currently ramping up the team aggressively and in the next few weeks will see announcements of prominent hiring across Technology, Product and Marketing roles,” he further added.

Tanmai Paul- Co-founder and CPO, Bolo LIVE said, “We are confident that Abhay’s vision and in-depth understanding of the consumer internet marketing landscape will translate into the exponential growth of the percentage of power users on the platform”.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 12:46 PM IST