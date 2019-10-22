Boeing stock tumbles again as 737 MAX crisis deepens

New York: Shares of Boeing tumbled again on Monday over its handling of the 737 MAX crisis after US aviation regulators criticized it for withholding key documents for months.

Both UBS and Credit Suisse downgraded the company post statement by the Federal Aviation Administration that called Boeing's handling of the documents "disappointing".

The criticism comes as Boeing's efforts to get the FAA to certify the plane to return to service have dragged on. The jets were grounded in March following two crashes that killed 346 people.

The document is an instant message conversation between Boeing's chief technical pilot for the 737, Mark Forkner, who told a colleague that the performance of Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System during a simulation was "egregious" and that he had "basically lied" to regulators inadvertently.