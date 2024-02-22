Boeing Ousts Head Of 737 Jetliner Programme, Appoints New Vice President Of Quality

Boeing | FPJ Library

Troubles do not appear to dissipate for one of the largest manufacturers of aircrafts in the world. Boeing says the head of its 737 jetliner programme is leaving the company immediately, paving the way for the aircraft maker to appoint new leadership at the troubled division.

The company said Wednesday that Ed Clark had been with Boeing for 18 years. Katie Ringgold will succeed him as vice president and general manager of the 737 programme, and the company's Renton, Washington site.

The shakeup comes weeks after the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing - under pressure from airlines to produce large numbers of planes - is not paying enough attention to safety.

In January, an emergency door panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 over Oregon.

Boeing also named Elizabeth Lund to the new position of senior vice president for BCA Quality, where she will lead quality control and quality assurance efforts.

The American-giant's European rival, Airbus is making the most of the situation by expanding its business.