BoB Financial partners with OneCard to launch mobile-first, metal credit card

BOB Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL) - a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has partnered with OneCard, to launch co-branded mobile-first credit cards to the young, tech-savvy population across the country. The internationally valid credit card will be issued by BFSL and managed by OneCard on VISA’s Signature platform.

How it works

Powered by a mobile app, OneCard offers its users complete control of the credit card - spends, rewards, limits, payments and more thus offering an end-to-end digital experience.

Built with full-stack tech, this credit card is designed with curated benefits and offers, with a host of other privileges including lifetime validity, zero joining and annual fee, instant virtual card issuance, instant issuance of reward points, and easy redemption among others, within the app.

The card combines the principles of simplicity, transparency and gives customers full control of all the aspects of the credit card through one app. It also has the lowest forex fee in the market at just 1percent.

Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BFSL said, “The mobile-first OneCard further bolsters our portfolio of offerings, especially for the young, tech-savvy generation and reinforces our commitment towards unique and differentiated offerings for our customers”

BFSL was established as BOBCARDS in 1994 by Bank of Baroda, to manage the cards business. BFSL issues and manages Bank of Baroda Credit Cards, and is committed to becoming one of the largest Credit Card issuers in the country.

Anurag Sinha, Co-founder & CEO, OneCard said, “The pandemic has brought about a drastic shift in consumer sentiments driving a strong inclination towards easy digital payments solutions. With OneCard, we endeavor to empower our customers with a world-class, mobile-first experience, giving the user absolute control over their credit card."

Sujai Raina, Head – Business Development, India, Visa said, "At Visa, we are delighted to power the partnership between BFSL and OneCard for this unique proposition that sets new standards for seamless customer onboarding and transaction experience.”

FPL Technologies, who has launched OneCard, is a fintech startup that aims to digitally revolutionize credit and payments in India. OneCard allows users to control all aspects of the card from an app. This includes locking the card, enabling offline and online tractions, enabling domestic and international transactions, and paying the bill.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 03:42 PM IST