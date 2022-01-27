e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 01:48 PM IST

BoAt-owned Imagine Marketing files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 2,000 cr IPO

Agencies
Imagine Marketing will use proceeds from the fresh issue towards payment of debt. / Representative image |

Imagine Marketing, owner of consumer electronics brand BoAt, has filed a preliminary prospectus with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 900 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 1,100 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The company will use proceeds from the fresh issue towards payment of debt. The payment of debt will assist the company in maintaining a favourable debt to equity ratio and enable the utilisation of its internal accruals for further investment in business growth and expansion.

Founded in 2013 and led by its flagship brand “BoAt” launched in 2014, the company has established leading market positions in volume and value terms in India across multiple, high-growth consumer categories such as audio and smartwatches as of September 30, 2021.

The company has demonstrated a track record of rapid and sustainable growth, having grown its operating revenue at a CAGR of 141 per cent from FY 2019 to FY 2021 while maintaining profitability.

Axis Capital Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 01:48 PM IST
