BMW rolls out 1,00,000th 'Made-in-India' car manufactured in TN unit

German luxury carmaker BMW has rolled out the 1,00,000th Made-in-India car manufactured at its facility at neighboring Singaperumalkoil on Friday.

A BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition received the special badge marking the milestone, a company statement said here.

''It is a day of great joy and pride for us as the 1,00,000th Made in India car drives out of our assembly lines. This accomplishment is a result of the team's hard work, efficiency and consistency which ensures that every BMW or MINI Car locally produced here in Chennai is of the same international quality standards as any other BMW plant across the world,'' BMW Group Plant, Managing Director Thomas Dose said.

Highly skilled employees, advanced manufacturing processes with state-of-the-art technology, and a strong focus on sustainability provided the necessary ingredients for this success, he said.

The Chennai plant which commenced operation in March 2007 celebrates its 15th anniversary this year and it has increased the number of locally produced car models to 13 at the facility. The plant runs on 100 percent green electricity. ''...increased localization of up to 50 percent and robust collaboration with local supplier partners have created more value for everyone in the ecosystem. BMW Group Plant Chennai looks forward to raising the bar in sustainable manufacturing excellence further as the India story grows,'' he added.

