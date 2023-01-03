BMW India posts record sales at 19,263 units in 2022 | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

BMW, the German automaker, claimed record sales of its high-end vehicles in India on Tuesday, at 19,263 units.

BMW Group India stated in a statement that customer deliveries of vehicles from both the BMW and MINI brands increased by 35% last year to 11,981 units, which was the greatest number ever.

BMW India recorded 11,268 unit sales, a 37% increase over 2021, and MINI India recorded 713 unit sales, an 11% increase over 2021.

Sports Activity Vehicles such as the X1, X3, X5, and X7 increased by more than 60%, while luxury sedans such as the 3 Series, 5 Series, and 6 Series maintained their strong performance, according to the company.

"Due to a high demand, most BMW models now have a waiting period of up to six months," it added.

For the MINI brand, the locally produced "Countryman" accounted for 41% of sales, while the "Hatch" contributed 38% and the "Convertible" 21%.

The group's motorcycle arm -- BMW Motorrad -- also posted its highest-ever motorcycle deliveries of 7,282 units, at a 40 per cent growth last year, the company said.

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said the group has been focussing on bringing exclusive products, offering the best services and deep engagement towards meeting customer expectations, which has "delivered its best-ever year in India since its inception".

"Now, our next goal is to meet the high demand for our products throughout the country and to change the game in the premium automotive segment," Pawah said.

